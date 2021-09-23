CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Justice for Jasiah’: Family of late teen explains release of video showing moments after fatal go-cart accident

By Lee Hedgepeth
CBS42.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When Jasiah Scott got home from school one Wednesday in August he had a smile on his face, his mother said. Just a couple of hours later, the 14-year-old was struck by a car while riding a go-cart. Scott died that evening, and now, a month later, his family has released camera footage from moments after the accident and is sharing their story.

I can't believe that
3d ago

sad that this happened but the child shouldn't have been in the street with it PLUS a child at that age needs parental SUPERVISION driving a gokart!!! this may have been avoided if the parents were being parents.

Kate Bonny
3d ago

My heart goes out to the family. This truly is a tragedy. My jeart also goes out to the driver of the truck who must now live knowing that the boy died in the accident.That said, gokarts are not street legal vehicles. I cannot help but wonder why the boy was driving it in the road? The answer is most likely that children of that age do jot have fully developed brains capable of true critical thinking. I had a gokart as a child. I was allowed to ride it in soecific areas, and my parents made it very clear that I was not to put a single tire on the road.They explained that it is low to the ground and that cars might not see me if I rode it in the road. They also made it clear that if it was seen in the road, it would be taken from me and sold. At the age of 14, it wasn't the danger of getting hit by a car that kept me in my boundaries; it was the thought of having it taken from me that kept me in line. It is a terrible tragedy, and I truly hope the family finds peace & healing.

Rick James' Ghost
3d ago

I almost ran my gocart under a parked truck when I was a kid. It was a miracle I didn't cut my head off. Gocarts and traffic do not mix.

