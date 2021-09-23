CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Hoover High football coach Rush Propst hospitalized for COVID-19

By Drew Taylor
CBS42.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Rush Propst, who built Hoover High School’s football team into one of the best high school teams in the country during his time there, is in the hospital for COVID-19. Propst, who led the Hoover Buccaneers to five state championships and a 110-16 record between 1999 and 2007, was hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19 and pneumonia symptoms. The news was confirmed Thursday by Jason Sciavicco, executive producer of Netflix’s “Titletown High,” which documented Propst’s lone season last year coaching at Valdosta High School in Georgia. Sciavicco also worked with Propst on the MTV show “Two-a-Days,” which highlighted Propst and several other Hoover players and students during the 2005 season.

#Covid#American Football#Wiat#Hoover High School#The Hoover Buccaneers#Valdosta High School#Mtv#Propstrush#Asheville High School#Uab Blazers
