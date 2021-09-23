CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Texas Giving Day Raising Tens Of Millions For Local Charities

 4 days ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s North Texas giving day and already over $47 million has been raised for area nonprofits.

The day is all about empowering people to donate to the causes they care about most.

Last year, almost $50 million was raised in just one day.

This year, organizers say, there’s no financial goal.

“We never set a goal for the day, how much we want to raise dollar-wise. What we really want is to increase participation,” said Giving Day Officer Monica Egert Smith.

When browsing the North Texas Giving Day website, you’ll see there’s 27 different cause areas.

“Whether you love animals, or the arts, or you care about food banks or education, there is literally something out there for everyone,” Egert Smith said.

They say there’s more nonprofits participating this year than any other year.

To be exact, 3,350 in total.

For nonprofits like Brian‘s House, it’s one of their biggest fundraising event of the year.

“I cannot stress how important North Texas giving day is to us because about 76% of our funding comes from the community,” said Abigail Erickson-Torres, the CEO of Bryan’s House.

They help underserved children in North Texas get specialized medical, educational, and therapeutic care.

“We allow the donors that give to us, to choose where they want their money to go in our programs and services. And so they really get to say where the impact is,” Erickson-Torres said.

Another nonprofit, Duck Team 6, a street dog rescue, says every penny goes towards rescuing dogs off the streets of and finding them loving homes.

“This money will go directly to buy more capture equipment,” said President Lori Stone. “Our medical costs are very high; it’s a huge part of our budget.”

They say they couldn’t do the work they do if it weren’t for the donations.

“It’s critically important for all of us to dig deep and help where we can! Every little bit helps,” Egert Smith said.

Donations will count towards the days total up until midnight Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

