STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a $2.5 billion new blueprint Monday about how the city plans to address the growing threat of extreme weather. The report, titled ”The New Normal: Combatting Storm-Related Extreme Weather in New York City,” includes recommendations for $2.1 billion in new funding for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and an additional $400 million for new priority capital projects at other city agencies — all which the mayor said the city plans to support.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO