NBA

Lakers’ LeBron James Has ‘Slimmed Up’ Ahead of 2021-22 Season, per Rob Pelinka

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James could be even more explosive heading into his 19th season in the NBA. Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said Thursday the superstar has "slimmed up" in the offseason, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "He's been very, very locked in with his training, and you get a sense he has a confidence in his teammates when he looks around the locker room," Pelinka added, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

#Lakers#Sportsnet#Espn#Spectrum Sportsnet
Comments / 0

