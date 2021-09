WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins city leaders are talking about ways to restrict large parties and gatherings like the one that led to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Tanyla Johnson, which happened at a large block party earlier this month -- several hundred people attended. City officials say they don't want that to happen again. The city currently requires a permit for parades or picketing, but no ordinance or permit for large gatherings like block parties, but that could change soon.

