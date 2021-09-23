Gigem247 talks about A&M/Arkansas on HawgSports Live
Jeff Tarpley of Gigem 247 joins host Trey Biddy on HawgSports Live to talk about the Aggies' pending matchup with Arkansas on Saturday from AT&T Stadium. Tarp's segment starts at 13.06 and ends at 28:43 of the show as he goes over A&M's injury situation, keys and a prediction for the game, the play of new starting quarterback Zach Calzada, and the matchup between Arkansas' run game versus the Aggies' interior run defense. You can watch the show via the link below:247sports.com
