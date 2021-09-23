CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Star Trek' exhibit opens at the Skirball Cultural Center

By Kristopher Gee
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — For generations, one show has inspired us to go boldly where no one has gone before, and now you can get up close and personal with the "Star Trek" universe with a new exhibition at the Skirball Cultural Center, opening Oct. 7. For Academy Award-winning filmmaker John...

