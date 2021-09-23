‘We’re breaking records’: North Carolina doctors see surge in use of monoclonal antibody treatment
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina has used more monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients in one week than it previously did in a month. In some parts of the state, demand for the treatment is outweighing supply. Doctors in Eastern North Carolina said they’re seeing more people make appointments to get the treatment. But for now, there’s enough to go around.www.wavy.com
