Two high school students in Pennsylvania have been accused of plotting a massacre at their high school on the 25th anniversary of the Columbine attack, according to charging documents obtained by CBS News on Monday. Alyssa Kucharski and Zavier Lewis, both 15, will be charged as adults due to the "serious nature of the charges," and two other students have been charged as juveniles, the office said.

