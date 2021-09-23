$650K to Indian Lake and Long Lake school districts
In a Sept. 23 announcement, the New York State Education Department said $382,000 is now slated for Indian Lake Central School District and $268,000 for Long Lake Central School District. — WASHINGTON, D.C. | After months of advocacy by educators, parents, state and federal lawmakers, Long Lake and Indian Lake Central School District will now see $650,000 in funding through the American Rescue Plan’s emergency school relief funds.suncommunitynews.com
Comments / 0