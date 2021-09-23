CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Port of Houston target of suspected nation-state hack

By ALAN SUDERMAN
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7HLQ_0c6AgIya00
Cybersecurity Port of Houston FILE - This Sept. 1, 2017, file photo shows cranes at the Port of Houston in Houston. A major U.S. port was the target last month of suspected nation-state hackers. The Port of Houston, a critical piece of infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, issued a statement Thursday that it had successfully defended against an attempted hack in August and that no operational data or systems were impacted. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (David J. Phillip)

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — A major U.S. port was the target last month of suspected nation-state hackers, according to officials.

The Port of Houston, a critical piece of infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, issued a statement Thursday saying it had successfully defended against an attempted hack in August and “no operational data or systems were impacted.”

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly initially disclosed that the port was the target of an attack at a Senate committee hearing Thursday morning. She said she believed a “nation-state actor” was behind the hack, but did not say which one.

“We are working very closely with our interagency partners and the intelligence community to better understand this threat actor so that we can ensure that we are not only able to protect systems, but ultimately to be able to hold these actors accountable,” she said.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said the hack was “concerning” and said the U.S. needed to “push back against these nation-state actors who continue to probe and to commit these crimes against our public and private sector entities."

The hack involved ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus, a password management program. Easterly's agency, the FBI and the U.S. Coast Guard issued a joint advisory last week warning that the vulnerability in the software "poses a serious risk" to critical infrastructure companies, defense contractors and others.

Cybersecurity has become a key focus of the Biden administration. A devastating wave of cyberattacks has compromised sensitive government records and at times led to the shutdown of the operations of energy companies, hospitals and schools.

The SolarWinds espionage campaign, which the U.S. government said was conducted by Russian hackers, exposed the emails of 80% of the accounts used by the U.S. attorneys' offices in New York and affected several other departments. The Associated Press reported in June that suspected Chinese state hackers had recently targeted telecommunications giant Verizon and the country's largest water agency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

State Dept. spokesman tests positive for COVID-19 after UNGA

WASHINGTON — (AP) — State Department spokesman Ned Price has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-quarantining for the next 10 days. Price, who is vaccinated, said he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday morning after returning from New York, where he attended the annual UN General Assembly meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. Price said his symptoms were relatively mild.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

The Latest: Travel limits being eased in New Zealand city

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand is relaxing travel restrictions in Auckland six weeks after the nation’s most populous city was locked down due to the coronavirus. People will be able to cross the city boundary beginning Monday night if they are permanently relocating, have shared caring-giving arrangements or are returning home. Those leaving Auckland on care-giving trips will have to be tested for the virus within a week of their departure.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WSB Radio

The Latest: Iowa profs want right to require masks in class

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Faculty at Iowa’s public universities are demanding the right to require masks in their classrooms regardless of state law or policies against them. Biology professor Steve O’Kane Jr. has pushed a resolution among colleagues at the University of Northern Iowa saying faculty should be allowed to manage their classrooms. O’Kane told The Cedar Rapids Gazette that he has already imposed a mask mandate for his students and lowers their lab grades if they refuse to comply.
IOWA STATE
WSB Radio

US-Russia set 2nd round of strategic talks under Biden admin

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday. The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead...
U.S. POLITICS
WSB Radio

Faith groups aid Haitian migrants, denounce mistreatment

Faith-based groups — many of them longtime advocates for a more welcoming immigration policy -- have been scrambling to keep up with fast-paced developments in the Haitian migrant crisis, trying to assist those in need while assailing the harsh Border Patrol tactics employed against them. Before thousands of Haitian migrants...
IMMIGRATION
WSB Radio

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Portman
WSB Radio

Biden to name African-born doctor to lead HIV/AIDS response

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he intends to nominate Dr. John N. Nkengasong to coordinate the U.S. response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic worldwide. Nkengasong, a U.S. citizen born in Cameroon, would be the first person of African descent to hold the position. The Senate must approve his eventual nomination.
U.S. POLITICS
WSB Radio

Judge blocks key NYPD tactic: Scouring sealed arrest records

NEW YORK — (AP) — A judge on Monday barred New York City police officers from accessing sealed arrest records without a court order, halting a long-standing practice of plying confidential information in department files to aid investigations, target suspects and shape policing decisions. State Judge Lyle Frank in Manhattan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

Biden rule to shield 'Dreamers' seeks to bypass Congress

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday renewed efforts to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation, the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the policy’s legality. The administration proposed a rule that attempts to satisfy concerns...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Houston#Fbi#Senate#The U S Coast Guard#Russian#The Associated Press
WSB Radio

As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's...
POLITICS
WSB Radio

N. Korea accuses US of hostility, continues weapons tests

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Monday accused the United States of hostility and demanded the Biden administration permanently end joint military exercises with South Korea even as it continued its recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear diplomacy.
WORLD
WSB Radio

Texas GOP tries to protect US House seats under new maps

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Facing up to Texas' booming suburbs turning bluer, Republicans on Monday proposed new U.S. House maps that would fortify their slipping grip and shrink the number of seats where the majority of voters are Hispanic — even as they fuel the state's blistering growth. Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
WSB Radio

China: 2 Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that two Canadians detained in late 2019 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons. A ministry spokesperson made the comment as Beijing sought to downplay the connection between their...
HEALTH
WSB Radio

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea early Tuesday, Seoul and Tokyo officials said, in the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang that raised questions about the sincerity of its recent offer for talks with South Korea. Seoul’s...
WORLD
WSB Radio

Marijuana use did not climb following legalization in states: Study

NEW YORK — Recreational pot has become legal for more Americans, but despite that ease of access, marijuana use hasn't ignited, a study released Monday found. An article published in The Journal of the American Medical Association found there was no increase in cannabis use among the general population or among previous users after their states legalized marijuana.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
21K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy