Texas state trooper vehicle barrier still along border in Del Rio, DPS says only temporary fix

By Monica Madden
bigcountryhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (Nexstar) — As a barricade of state trooper vehicles remains along the Del Rio border, Texas lawmakers are searching for better solutions to prevent migrants from crossing illegally. The House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee met Thursday to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Del Rio, where at one...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

CBS DFW

Swarm Of Bees Attacks Migrant Family That Crossed Rio Grande Into Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants from a swarm of bees near Penitas, Texas. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) A Honduran mother, who was part of the group attacked by swarming bees, advised agents she was separated from her two-year-old daughter, moments before being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Agents acted on the information ensuing a search. A short time later, the daughter was encountered in good health within another group of migrants. On the night of Sept. 15, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents conducting riverine boat operations encountered a group of migrants that had just been attacked by a swarm of bees after crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas. In total, four of the 12 migrants were transported to medical facilities, all are expected to make a full recovery. This fiscal year, RGV agents have performed more than 1,000 rescues throughout the Rio Grande Valley, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The Independent

Del Rio: Greg Abbott builds makeshift border wall with hundreds of parked cars to block Haitian migrants

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott has taken a drastic new step to block the arrival of more Haitian migrants in Del Rio: assembling scores of parked cars to create a physical barrier at the border crossing.The move comes as the fate of thousands of Haitians gathered at the border becomes a major national issue – and after images of migrant people being whipped by border agents on horseback drew furious condemnation, including from Vice President Kamala Harris.Pictures from the area show massed government vehicles parked side-by-side, effectively creating a border wall across miles of territory where people have crossed...
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Sends Texas National Guard Troops to Border Crisis in Del Rio

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday ordered Texas National Guard troops to Del Rio to secure the border as the Biden Administration continues to allow thousands of illegal Haitian immigrants to squat on land under a bridge at the border.   Gov. Abbott made the announcement Thursday on social media: Texas National Guard Soldiers deploy tactical vehicles to the border in support of Operation Lone Star.  As Biden does nothing, the Lone Star State continues to surge manpower & equipment to put an end to the chaos at our southern border.
KWTX

Texas troopers create “steel wall” of patrol vehicles in Del Rio as feds continue to repatriate Haitians

Del Rio, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - As immigration agents continue to fly more of the thousands of migrants camped in this border city to other processing centers or back to their home countries, state troopers have created a miles-long “steel wall” of patrol vehicles to discourage more people from crossing the Rio Grande into an encampment under the Del Rio international bridge.
Washington Post

Texas Gov. Abbott sends miles of cars along border to deter migrants

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has sent a fleet of state-owned vehicles to line up for miles as a barricade along the border with Mexico, insisting the state was taking “unprecedented steps,” as thousands of migrants still seek to cross into the United States. The “steel wall” of cars, as...
New York Post

Haitian migrants released on ‘very large scale’ as Texas scrambles cars to block border

​Illegal immigrants massed at a squalid makeshift migrant camp in Texas are reportedly being released into the US on a “very large scale” and simply being told to report to an immigration office in 60 days — as the state’s governor has been forced to take border security into his own hands by creating a wall of state vehicles along the crossing to deter illegal entry.
bigcountryhomepage.com

Act to honor Border Patrol agent killed in Tye passes US Senate committee

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An act to honor a Border Patrol agent who was died after being hit by a car in Tye will head to the Senate floor for debate. The Donna M. Doss Memorial Act was passed by the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Wednesday, and aims to rename the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Rocksprings, Texas in her honor.
CBS DFW

Watch: Texas Governor Greg Abbott Signs Bill Increasing Criminal Penalty For Human Smuggling | Live @1:30pm

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbot is expected to sign Senate Bill 576 into law today, September 22 that increases the penalty for human smuggling. Abbott’s office says the governors office will be joined by McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, Representative JM Lozano, and McAllen city officials, as well as law enforcement, judicial, and other local officials from the Rio Grande Valley.
KRQE News 13

Homeland Security Secretary in Del Rio, Texas: ‘Our borders are not open’

DEL RIO, Texas (Border Report) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday became the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit the remote and beleaguered border town of Del Rio, Texas, where thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, are living under the international bridge in hopes of claiming asylum. During a...
Click2Houston.com

Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp in Del Rio

DEL RIO, Texas – The mayor of a Texas border town where thousands of Haitian migrants camped in recent days says it’s now empty. Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said at a news conference Friday that the removal of migrants at the camp was “phenomenal news.”. Nearly 15,000 had gathered...
New York Post

Texas border crossing in Del Rio to reopen

A Texas border crossing where more than 10,000 Haitian migrants had been encamped will reopen Saturday, US Customs and Border Protection said. “Following efforts this week by US Border Patrol, Office of Field Operations and DHS partners to expedite processing of the migrant flow to manageable levels and with public safety restored, CBP reopened trade and travel operations at Del Rio Port of Entry,” the agency said in a press release obtained by Texas’ local Kens5 News.
mysoutex.com

DPS responds to Texas border crisis

During a presentation to emergency planners, business representatives and community members in McMullen County, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez presented a picture of the border crisis that shows the state is under siege. In June, 180,000 undocumented immigrants were apprehended, and in July the number rose to...
Axios

Abbott says he'll hire Border Patrol agents on horseback if they're fired

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday defended the actions of U.S. Border Patrol agents who charged at Haitian migrants on horseback, blaming the Biden administration for not preventing them from crossing the border. Why it matters: The Republican governor's remarks on "Fox News Sunday" comes amid increased backlash over the...
