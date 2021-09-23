CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Watch: Mama bear shows cub how to use playground slide

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FRCb_0c6AfphQ00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — This kind of fun is worth a bear hug.

Faculty members at a North Carolina school were treated to a teachable moment on the playground Tuesday, as a mother bear showed her cub how to enjoy a playground slide.

The black bears were caught on video frolicking on the playground at Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville, WLOS reported.

“I love how the mama goes down the big slide and quickly runs to the smaller slide, only to bear hug the little one as they make it to the bottom,” Betsie Stockslager Emry said in her Facebook post of the video.

First, the mother bear travels down the large slide, then comes around to the smaller slide and encourages her cub, who slides, front paws in front. The mother bear then gives the cub a hug as the two wrestle playfully on the ground, WLOS reported.

All of the students were safely inside the school at the time, Isaac Dickson officials said on their Facebook page.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

9-year-old competes for best kid’s mullet

Mullets were popular 30 years ago, but one kid who was born well after the fad faded is getting closer to maybe winning the best kid’s mullet in America. Greyson Reynolds, 9, is a competitor in the USA Mullet Championships and is a finalist in the kids’ division, WTHR reported.
KIDS
WSB Radio

Herd of goats escape, roam parts of Buckhead

ATLANTA — A herd of goats are did not have too baaaad of a Monday. Video on social media shows several goats walking around Buckhead, enjoying the nice weather and snacking on green shrubbery in the area. Drivers and people in the area of Peachtree and Piedmont spotted around a...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Goats get loose in Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA — (AP) — A herd of goats brought in to clear weeds got loose Monday, briefly becoming a thorn in the side of Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood. Atlanta police responded after a driver called to report the goats were wandering in the road, news outlets reported. They had been brought in to eat weeds at a nearby Kroger supermarket but got free, according to police.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Facebook puts Instagram for kids on hold after pushback

Facebook is putting a hold on the development of a kids' version of Instagram, geared toward children under 13, to address concerns that have been raised about the vulnerability of younger users. “I still firmly believe that it’s a good thing to build a version of Instagram that’s designed to...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
Asheville, NC
Pets & Animals
WSB Radio

Rolling Stones pay tribute to Charlie Watts at start of US tour

The Rolling Stones paid tribute Sunday to their late drummer, Charlie Watts, while kicking off the first date of the U.S. leg of their “No Filter” tour in St. Louis. The show at The Dome at America’s Center began with the stage empty as a drumbeat played, CNN reported. Photos and videos of Watts were projected on four huge screens as a crowd of about 60,000 people shouted, “Charlie,” according to Reuters.
MUSIC
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
21K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy