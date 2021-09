Adam Cole departed from WWE shortly after his final match at NXT TakeOver 36 last month. Cole left the company as the most decorated wrestler in NXT's history, becoming the second man to ever win the NXT triple crown while setting the record for longest reign as NXT Champion at 403 days. But just one day before Cole made his in-ring debut for AEW, NXT held its first revamped episode as NXT 2.0, featuring a significantly different presentation and emphasis on new stars from the WWE Performance Center. While speaking with HollywoodLife, Cole said he hopes his friends on the roster will still find success despite the changes.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO