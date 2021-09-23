CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struggling Barcelona held to draw again in Spanish league

By TALES AZZONI AP Sports Writer
 4 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona's ongoing crisis worsened Thursday as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Cádiz in the Spanish league, extending its winless streak to three matches and adding pressure on coach Ronald Koeman. Barcelona had to hold on in the end after midfielder Frenkie de Jong was...

chatsports.com

Ronald Koeman reacts to Barcelona’s draw with Granada

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has offered his thoughts on Monday’s 1-1 draw with Granada and seemed to think his team had done “pretty well” all things considered. The hosts were without a host of players through injury but put in a pretty shambolic showing and only escaped with a point thanks to a late Ronald Araujo header.
Tribal Football

Watch: Koeman defends Barcelona after Cadiz draw 'but we lacked creativity'

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman discusses their 0-0 draw at Cadiz. Koeman couldn't fault the effort of his players on Thursday night after their battling draw at LaLiga minnows Cadiz. However, the Dutchman did admit they lacked creativity over the 90 minutes and struggled to test the opposition defence in any...
Memphis Depay
Sergi Roberto
Aritz Elustondo
Manuel Pellegrini
Ronald Koeman
Lionel Messi
Yusuf Demir
Joan Laporta
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Koeman fumes after being sent off in Cadiz draw

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman was sent off as they drew 0-0 with Cadiz on Thursday night. Koeman fumed about the standard of refereeing in Spain after he was sent off. Koeman claimed he was dimissed for pointing out to the fourth official that there was a second ball on the pitch late on.
FanSided

An unrecognizable Barcelona muster a draw against Granada

One can make the argument Barcelona hit rock bottom in their 1-1 draw against Granada. The Catalans needed late heroics by center back Ronald Araújo to avoid losing to a team sitting 17th in the table. This was the team’s first match since the defeat against Bayern Munich and instead...
ESPN

Koeman under pressure as Barcelona held by lowly Granada

Ronald Koeman said he doesn't have the players to implement Barcelona's renowned style of football as pressure increased on his job following Monday's 1-1 draw with lowly Granada. Barcelona were missing Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Jordi Alba, Sergio Aguero and Ansu Fati for Monday's match, and fell behind after...
Daily Mail

Barcelona and Ronald Koeman suffer yet more woe as they are held to a goalless draw by lowly Cadiz... as Memphis Depay fails to take golden chance in stoppage time after Frenkie de Jong sees red

Luckless Ronald Koeman watched his Barcelona side fail to win for the third game running and was left cursing an absurd red card for Frenkie de Jong and several incomprehensible misses from Memphis Depay. Koeman’s players have not deserted their manager and gave a spirited second half display but his...
AFP

Koeman seeks extra time as Barca get set for Benfica

Ronald Koemanâs future as Barcelona coach may already be decided but the outcome of the next two games, starting with Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, could buy him some extra time. Three matches without a win and a press conference in which Koeman cancelled questions and demanded support felt more like the final week of a tenure about to be brought to an end. A goalless draw away at Cadiz ended with Gerard Pique playing up front and while Pique called for calm after the game, the club captain also shied away from backing his coach. "The club has been on the crest of a wave for many years and we are not used to this," Pique said. "We all need to make an effort to give stability. We can complain or pull in the right direction. Let's not look for friction because this doesn't help anyone."
ESPN

Barcelona held to goalless draw by Cadiz as Frenkie de Jong sees red

Barcelona had another disappointing result on Thursday night, being held to a 0-0 draw with Cadiz in a match at the Nuevo Mirandilla. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more. Ronald Koeman came into the game under pressure after a stuttering start to the season, with Barca...
Raleigh News & Observer

Benfica held to 0-0 draw at Dynamo Kyiv in Champions League

Benfica was lucky to escape with a point against Dynamo Kyiv in a 0-0 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday which dents both teams' already slim chances of advancing from a group also containing Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Mykola Shaparenko volleyed the ball past Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos in...
Tribal Football

Alejandro Balde forced off as Barcelona draw with Granada

Alejandro Balde was forced off for Barcelona in Monday night's 1-1 draw with Granada. Called on to be Jordi Alba's replacement in the 1-1 draw with Granada, the youngster went off injured, suffering a back problem. The 18 year old was feeling his back after half an hour, with the...
ESPN

Barcelona, Real Madrid want to prevent other Spanish clubs' growth - LaLiga

LaLiga has said Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao want to prevent the growth of other Spanish clubs after they challenged the league's agreement with CVC Capital Partners. The Spanish league agreed to sell 10% of its business to the investment fund CVC in August. The deal was unanimously approved...
The Independent

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Five things we learned as Spanish side’s fall laid bare in Champions League defeat

Bayern Munich barely broke out of second gear to ease past Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night, winning 2-0 in Catalunya.Thomas Muller’s deflected strike broke the deadlock after Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane had gone close for the Bavarians, while the home team failed to threaten at all.Musiala then crashed an effort against the post after the break, with Robert Lewandowski reacting quickest to net the rebound from close range.The Polish international netted another late on to wrap things up, this time after sub Serge Gnabry had struck the frame of the goal.Here are five things we learned...
World Soccer Talk

Felix sees red and Griezmann struggles again as Atletico held

Madrid (AFP) – Joao Felix was sent off and Antoine Griezmann failed to fire again as Atletico Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Athletic Bilbao in a bad-tempered contest on Saturday. Griezmann started ahead of Luis Suarez but was replaced by the Uruguayan after 55 minutes at the...
Derrick

Barcelona held by winless Granada at Camp Nou in Liga

MADRID (AP) — Less than a week after a demoralizing loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Barcelona faltered at Camp Nou again, being held by winless Granada 1-1 in the Spanish league on Monday. Barcelona needed a 90th-minute equalizer by defender Ronald Araújo, sparking jeers by many in...
Yardbarker

Barcelona sweat on potential injury blow after Granada draw

Barcelona suffered a potential injury blow during their disappointing draw with Granada. The Blaugrana, and indeed manager Ronald Koeman, have had a difficult week, losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League before slipping up again in La Liga on Monday night. Barca drew 1-1 with Granada, who had...
Sunderland Echo

How Barcelona’s struggles could impact Newcastle United

Here is all your latest gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:. Ronald Koeman is facing the pressure at Barcelona following a summer of upheaval at the Camp Nou. Barcelona currently sit in 8th position in La Liga, eight points behind league leaders and rivals Real Madrid. How does this...
