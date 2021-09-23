CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vowing to Look 'Closely' at Billing, Judge Appoints Trimmed Leadership Team in Casino App Cases

By Amanda Bronstad
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaintiff lawyers reduced the original 18-member team after defendants raised concerns about large attorney fees. The team was revised to be more diverse, with seven women, four attorneys of color, two identifying as LGBTQ, and four with six or fewer years of experience. Edelson's Rafey Balabanian assured U.S. District Judge...

Law.com

Tort Liability for Launching an Instrument of Harm

In this column, we will explore the concept of tort liability arising from what is referred to as “launching an instrument of harm.” What is an instrument of harm and how does it apply to a tort case? Ordinarily, contracting parties assume duties to one another. If one of them fails to live up to its contractual obligations, the other party can sue it for breach of contract. But generally, the breach of a contractual duty will not be considered to give rise to a negligence claim, because a contract does not impart a duty of care to members of the public.
LAW
Law.com

Third District Fails to Consider Arbitrariness When Determining Anticipatory Breach

Florida contractors beware. A recent decision by the state’s Third District Court of Appeal may impact how you chose to word future contracts with clients. The ruling, which involved an air conditioning company that had contracted for church repairs, raises doubts as to whether a contractor can legally refuse to perform work when the person who hires them fails or refuses to provide assurances that the worksite is safe after the contract is signed and the contractor subsequently learns of potential worksite dangers.
LAW
Law.com

Virus Resurgence Leaves DOJ Return-to-Office Plans in Limbo

A top Justice Department official told staff that the DOJ has no plans to require most employees to return to the office. The emergence of the delta variant upended plans to loosen some workplace restrictions by Labor Day. DOJ employee advocates are pushing for flexible work schedules to become permanent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

SEC Sues LA Investment Firm for Allegedly Funneling Funds Designated for a Cannabis Business to a Pizza Chain

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued VerdeGroup Investment Partners and other defendants Monday in California Central District Court for allegedly misappropriating approximately $467,000. The defendants are accused of misrepresenting to investors that their money would go toward a marijuana business venture, then funneling most of the funds to relief defendants Tommy’s Pizza Ventures and Cynthia Gaffney. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-07663, Securities and Exchange Commission v. VerdeGroup Investment Partners, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

Expediting Arbitration Appeals

New Jersey and federal courts regularly note that arbitration can provide an expeditious and economical means of resolving commercial and other covered disputes. As noted last term, “To be sure, arbitration can be an effective means of resolving a dispute in a low cost, expeditious, and efficient manner. The parties may be afforded the opportunity to choose a skilled and experienced arbitrator in a specialized field to preside over and decide the dispute. And the proceedings may be conducted in a forum out of the public glare.” Delaney v. Dickey, 244 N.J. 466, 493 (2020). “Like the federal policy expressed by Congress in the FAA, ‘the affirmative policy of this State, both legislative and judicial, favors arbitration as a mechanism of resolving disputes.’ Martindale v. Sandvik, Inc., 173 N.J. 76 [] (2002).” Legislation providing for the enforcement of arbitration therefore provides, for example, that the grounds for any judicial review of the eventual arbitration award are procedurally and substantively limited.
LAW
Law.com

Health Dept. Argues Judge Should Reject COVID-19 Records Case

State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, along with the nonprofit Florida Center for Government Accountability and made public-records requests in July and August seeking daily information about COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations. Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. The Florida Department of Health...
ORLANDO, FL
Law.com

Someone on This List Could Become a South Florida Federal Magistrate Judge

Three candidates currently work for the government, while two of the candidates are private practice attorneys. A scholar on federal judicial selections explained that an ideal candidate will have experience practicing in both civil and criminal law. A federal magistrate judge serves an eight-year term. A panel has recommended a...
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

Hodgson Russ Attorney Defending Off-Track Betting Corp. in Whistleblower Suit

Aaron M. Saykin of Hodgson Russ has entered an appearance for Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp., board chairman Richard D. Bianchi, and CEO Henry Wojtaszek in a pending whistleblower lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 12 in New York Western District Court by HoganWillig law firm on behalf of Michael Nolan, the organization’s former chief operating officer. Nolan alleges that he was unlawfully terminated after cooperating with state and federal law enforcement investigations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny, is 1:21-cv-00922, Nolan v. Western Regional Off Track Betting Corporation et al.
GAMBLING
Law.com

New Ga. Trial Lawyers' Assoc. Initiatives Aim to Foster Diversity, Opportunity for Minority Attorneys

The Georgia Trial Lawyers Association recently launched a Diversity & Inclusion Committee and Minority Caucus. The initiatives are geared toward fostering diversity and opportunity for minority lawyers. Initiatives include mentoring opportunities and a dedicated Minority Caucus listserv. The Georgia Trial Lawyers Association last week celebrated the launch of two new...
LAW

