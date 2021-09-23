Vowing to Look 'Closely' at Billing, Judge Appoints Trimmed Leadership Team in Casino App Cases

New Jersey and federal courts regularly note that arbitration can provide an expeditious and economical means of resolving commercial and other covered disputes. As noted last term, “To be sure, arbitration can be an effective means of resolving a dispute in a low cost, expeditious, and efficient manner. The parties may be afforded the opportunity to choose a skilled and experienced arbitrator in a specialized field to preside over and decide the dispute. And the proceedings may be conducted in a forum out of the public glare.” Delaney v. Dickey, 244 N.J. 466, 493 (2020). “Like the federal policy expressed by Congress in the FAA, ‘the affirmative policy of this State, both legislative and judicial, favors arbitration as a mechanism of resolving disputes.’ Martindale v. Sandvik, Inc., 173 N.J. 76 [] (2002).” Legislation providing for the enforcement of arbitration therefore provides, for example, that the grounds for any judicial review of the eventual arbitration award are procedurally and substantively limited.

LAW ・ 12 HOURS AGO