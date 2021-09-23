Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders: 'I don't care about stats ... I just wanna win'

Running game: B- It was a tough go for Devin Singletary, as he managed just 26 yards on 11 carries, with a long gain of 7 yards. Singletary, who opened the season with a pair of strong games, found little running room all game. Luckily for the Bills, Zack Moss stepped in with a team-high 60 yards on 13 carries. His long run was just 9 yards, which showed that yards were tough to come by on the ground. Buffalo’s long gain was 22 yards, and that came from backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the final drive in garbage time. That made the total of 122 yards look pretty good. The yards per carry of 3.7, however, told the story of how tough the running game found it at times. Quarterback Josh Allen reached the end zone on the ground from 2 yards out in the fourth quarter.

