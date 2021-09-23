CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders: 'I don't care about stats ... I just wanna win'

Buffalo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 34, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is the oldest player on the Buffalo Bills. He's also the only player with a Super Bowl ring, having reached the big game three times and winning with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Sanders had six receptions on 14 targets for 100...

buffalonews.com

