Quiz: Can You Tell the Difference Between Tucker Carlson and an Admitted White Supremacist?

By Ryan Bort
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucker Carlson’s rhetoric tends to align with that of avowed white supremacists, so much so that it can be hard to distinguish the Fox News host from some of the nation’s most prominent self-professed racists. This has certainly been the case this week as he’s lambasted President Biden, and even Texas’s extremely Republican Governor Greg Abbott, for not doing more to ensure that nary a Haitian refugee makes their way into the United States.

talesbuzz.com

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz said Tucker Carlson is correct about white nationalist ‘replacement’ conspiracy theory and called ADL racist

Matt Gaetz defended Tucker Carlson for peddling a white nationalist conspiracy theory last week. Carlson said the theory is “the replacement of legacy Americans, with more obedient people from faraway countries.”. Gaetz said Carlson was correct and that the ADL, which had called for Carlson’s firing, was racist. See more...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Republicans become more brazen about embracing 'replacement theory'

For most Americans, the "great replacement" conspiracy theory probably remains an obscure and unfamiliar concept. For a growing number of Republicans, however, the idea is moving quickly from the fringe to the GOP mainstream. As we recently discussed, the basic idea behind the conspiracy theory is that nefarious forces —...
U.S. POLITICS
jewishaz.com

Matt Gaetz calls the ADL ‘racist’ after it again calls on Tucker Carlson to step down for promoting white supremacist conspiracy theory

Rep. Matt Gaetz called the Anti-Defamation League “racist” after it again called on Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be fired for promoting the white supremacist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory. Gaetz, the Republican congressman from Florida, also endorsed the conspiracy theory. On his popular show Wednesday, Carlson trumpeted the idea...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Matt Gaetz Is Now Promoting Replacement Theory to Defend Tucker Carlson

A sitting Republican member of Congress is openly touting the idea of “replacement theory.”. Replacement theory is a conspiracy pushed by white nationalists that white people are being “replaced” by migrants brought into the country. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who has talked up this idea over the past few months,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Biden knew the border crisis was coming, he wants illegal immigrants here

How completely out of control is our southern border in Texas? For one example, on Friday, the Border Patrol checkpoint near El Indio, Texas, directly across the Rio Grande river from Mexico, was completely unmanned. There was nobody there. You could have driven a truck full of fentanyl or illegal aliens directly into the United States without being stopped or questioned or checked or anything. No doubt, people did that. Two days later, this Sunday, the border patrol checkpoint on US Highway 57 just east of Eagle Pass, Texas was also totally unmanned. Again, no one there. Eighteen-wheelers drove right over the bridge from a country in the middle of a drug war and sped off into the interior of the United States. God knows what was in those trucks. We’ll never know. Joe Biden really has opened our borders to the world. That’s not a Republican talking point. It is completely real.
U.S. POLITICS
primetimer.com

Tucker Carlson Tonight

Showing 1 - 15 of 81 articles tagged "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tucker Carlson admits he sometimes lies on his show. In an interview, fellow conservative host Dave Rubin asked the Fox News host about how CNN employees like Chris Cuomo... Posted Wednesday 7/14/21 at 9:47PM EDT. How Tucker Carlson emerged...
TV & VIDEOS
Marietta Daily Journal

Tucker Carlson admits he’s a liar but tries not to lie on television

NEW YORK — Fox News superstar Tucker Carlson is a liar — or so he says. The primetime pundit appeared on a right-wing YouTube program Sunday in which he was asked to explain why, supposedly, anchors on other networks lie. In a refreshing moment of honesty, Carlson admitted the truth isn’t always his first option.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson Admits: ‘I Lie if I’m Really Cornered or Something’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson confessed over the weekend that he will “lie” whenever he’s “really cornered or something.”. During a Sunday appearance on right-wing provocateur Dave Rubin’s podcast, Carlson took aim at his rivals on CNN over what he claimed was their habit of telling falsehoods on the air. (The segment was first flagged by Media Matters, a liberal watchdog and Carlson nemesis.)
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A White Supremacist Is Organizing Fight Clubs Across the US

American white supremacist Robert Rundo’s last known whereabouts was Bosnia and Herzegovina, after he was kicked out of Serbia by local authorities back in March. He’s claimed to be on the “no-fly list” and has boasted that, as a result, it took him “a few months” to make his way from the U.S. to Eastern Europe. Meanwhile, he’s waiting to find out if the Supreme Court will hear his last-ditch appeal to avoid jail time for federal rioting charges.
SOCIETY
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Black Allies ‘Pissed’ Biden Is ‘Following the Trump Policy’ With Haitians

Long-simmering criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration policy by Democratic allies has taken on a new dimension this week, as civil rights groups and lawmakers express growing concerns that the treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers by American immigration authorities reinforces anti-Black racism. The undeniably racial component of the ongoing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

