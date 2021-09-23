Castlevania Advance Collection finally revives classic Game Boy Advance games
After weeks of rumors, the Castlevania Advance Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch later today. Like its name suggests, it includes the three original games released on the Game Boy Advance: Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow. It also features Castlevania: Dracula X, an SNES title based on Castlevania: Rondo of Blood.www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 0