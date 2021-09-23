EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Wilson Memorial at Spotswood

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Memorial and Spotswood meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Green Hornets enter Friday’s matchup with a 2-0 record. Wilson Memorial has earned impressive wins over Monticello and Waynesboro while having two other games called off due to COVID-19 issues at other schools. Meanwhile, Spotswood (1-2) is looking to build off its first win of the season when the Trailblazers defeated Charlottesville, 23-7, last Friday in Penn Laird.