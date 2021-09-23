Woman questioned in Utah traffic stop steals deputy’s cruiser, rolls vehicle in 120 mph chase; 20 lbs. coke, meth found in suspect’s car, cops say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Fifteen pounds of meth, 5 pounds of cocaine, $20K in cash, and a stolen handgun, were seized in the aftermath of a traffic stop in southern Utah Wednesday night, but not before the woman driver of the suspect vehicle jumped behind the wheel of a Washington County sheriff deputy’s car and led cops on 120 mph chase on I-15.gephardtdaily.com
