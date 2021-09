The authors of this series, two white people born and raised in Washington State, are direct beneficiaries of the United States’ enduring colonial legacy. The Coast Salish peoples and their land were colonized starting in the mid-1800’s. The history of the Pacific Northwest’s refining industry is inextricably linked to the broader history of stealing land through colonization. We have tried, throughout the research and writing process of this and the other chapters in this series, to consider environmental justice concerns and to foreground the perspectives of Coast Salish peoples. Thank you to the reviewers for their feedback and perspective.

