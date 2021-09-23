CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltarune Chapter 2 Coming To Nintendo Switch Today For Free

By James Carr
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeltarune Chapter 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch today for free. The second chapter of Toby Fox's new game was released on PC on September 17 after getting a surprise announcement a few days prior. Deltarune Chapter 1 was already available on Nintendo Switch, so now both available chapters can be played on Switch. Deltarune Chapter 2 will be bundled together with Chapter 1 as a free update to the game today.

