NFL

The Texans are on 2 tonight and KPRC’s team is there!

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKPRC 2 is home to the Houston Texans Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers. Members of the KPRC team are broadcasting live from inside and outside the stadium, with a pre-game show kicking off at 6:30 p.m. If you’ve kept up with our coverage, you know we also gave...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With Extravagant Birthday Celebration

Patrick Mahomes made his fiancee's birthday very special. Over the weekend, Brittany Matthews revealed on her Instagram story that Mahomes surprised her with a 26th birthday party. She first showed off a trio of dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Matthews then revealed she wore one of the dresses out for a mystery event.
NFL
houstontexans.com

Roy Lopez's Journey to the NFL | Puro Texans

Happy Latinx Heritage Month! We are excited to celebrate the rich cultures and contributions of our players, staff and fans! To kick off our celebration, enjoy this episode of Puro Texans presented by Verizon ft. DL Roy Lopez.
NFL
FanSided

The Houston Hook: How did former Houston Texans perform with new teams?

The Houston Texans said goodbye to some veterans this offseason, but how did they do with their new teams in Week 1?. While many Houston Texans fans were celebrating the Week 1 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was easy to start wondering how did some of the former Texans players fare in their debuts with their new teams?
NFL
chatsports.com

Mark Ingram: Texans Can Be a 'Championship-Type Team' Despite Outside Expectation

Most expected the Houston Texans to be one of the NFL's worst teams this season. Mark Ingram sees things differently. Very differently. "We don't care what nobody say. It's all about what we believe in this locker room, it's all about what we believe in this building, and we believe we have a team that can be great, win games and be a championship-type team," Ingram said Thursday on Good Morning Football. "That's what we have all aspirations for. If you're not playing this game to be a champion, if you're not playing this game to be the best, if you're not playing this game to win, then you're in the wrong business.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nrg Stadium#Television#American Football#Kprc 2#The Carolina Panthers#Instagram A#Houston Life#Hitch#Facebook Frank
Houston Chronicle

Texans at Browns: Houston Chronicle's staff predictions

The Houston Chronicle's NFL writers and columnists make their predictions for the Texans' Week 2 game against the Browns on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Browns 30, Texans 20 — The Browns are 12½-point favorites and a Super Bowl contender because they’re loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. This could get ugly.
NFL
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Insiders, Enter to win tickets to Thursday’s Texans football game!

The Houston Texans are playing the Carolina Panthers Thursday night in Houston. The game is airing on KPRC 2 but some lucky KPRC 2 Insiders will get to be there in person!. KPRC 2 and the Houston Texans are giving FOUR Insiders a pair of tickets and a parking pass EACH. Each prize is valued at $850. Our winning Insiders also will have the chance to be part of KPRC 2′s live pre-game special at NRG Stadium!
NFL
Sports
Click2Houston.com

Houston Texans starting QB Tyrod Taylor could be out up to a month, KPRC 2 confirms

The Houston Texans may be without their starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for up to a month, KPRC 2′s Randy McIlvoy has confirmed. An NFL source told McIlvoy that Taylor has a significant hamstring injury that could keep him out the next four games, with future evaluations to determine a more specific timeline.
NFL
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2′s UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Paris Herrman

KPRC2 is happy to name Katy Tompkins volleyball star Paris Herrman our UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!. Herrman is a senior captain who gives her all on and off the court. Herrman says she takes pride in leadership. “I try to lead by example,” said Herrman, an outside hitter...
HEALTH
Click2Houston.com

10 of our favorite fall pictures from KPRC 2 Insiders

We love getting photos from our KPRC 2 Insiders on Click2Pins. Below are ten of our favorite pictures submitted during the first few days of fall. Gary Chitty sent in the main image at the top of this article of Smokey the dog enjoying a colorful sky over Galveston’s West Bay.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage with Memo Record Shop

Houston – Guillermo “Memo” Villareal was born in Mexico, but moved to Houston in 1957 and has been here ever since with the goal of brining Latin music and history to the city. He’s no stranger to the music industry with his father being a lifelong musician that’s been playing since the age of 12 and uncle who served as a famous composer and the owner of Falcon Records. Memo was a promoter of music and decided to continue pushing the sounds of the Hispanic culture to the public by opening Memo’s Record Shop in 1968 in a small building just across from where the current one stands. As a local promoter of international musicians, Memo helped bring big artists and big audiences together while his shops stock music found nowhere else in Houston. In addition to promoting music by Spanish speaking artists, he was politically active during the 70s with Houston’s Hispanic leaders Leonel Castillo, Al Luna, Roman Martinez and Ben Reyes. Memo currently has two shops, the original in Magnolia Park, as well as one in Northside.
HOUSTON, TX

