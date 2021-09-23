CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington justices vacate 46-year sentence for teen killer

By GENE JOHNSON Associated Press
KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a 46-year sentence for a man who killed his friend’s little sister when he was 17, finding the punishment focused more on retribution than rehabilitation. Timothy Haag of Longview was initially sentenced to life without parole for choking and...

