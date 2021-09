Crews have now shifted to cleanup mode after a weekend of cutting trees and getting residents back on the electrical grid. The City of Port Huron’s forestry department completed their nearly 100 work orders over the weekend and have now begun the process of picking up debris. City Manager James Freed says that process could take another week to complete and cost the city as much as $200,000. According to the DTE Energy outage map, only isolated pockets of power outages of less than 100 people remain and 99% of their customers system wide have electricity.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO