Power restoration efforts continue locally

Progress is being made by DTE Energy crews in restoring electrical service to tens of thousands of area customers who lost electricity during high wind storms Wednesday night. According to the utility’s outage map, a large chunk of customers in the Algonac and Clay Township area had power restored as of 5pm Thursday evening. Customers in Marysville, Fort Gratiot, and Kimball Townships are expected to have the lights back on by 10pm tonight. However it will take until late Friday until DTE Energy expects to restore power to much of the City of Port Huron. Friday by 10pm is also when service is expected to be restored to many customers further north in the Thumb.