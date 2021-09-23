CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Huron, MI

Power restoration efforts continue locally

wsaq.com
 4 days ago

Progress is being made by DTE Energy crews in restoring electrical service to tens of thousands of area customers who lost electricity during high wind storms Wednesday night. According to the utility’s outage map, a large chunk of customers in the Algonac and Clay Township area had power restored as of 5pm Thursday evening. Customers in Marysville, Fort Gratiot, and Kimball Townships are expected to have the lights back on by 10pm tonight. However it will take until late Friday until DTE Energy expects to restore power to much of the City of Port Huron. Friday by 10pm is also when service is expected to be restored to many customers further north in the Thumb.

www.wsaq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Township, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
Port Huron, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Business
City
Fort Gratiot Township, MI
City
Port Huron, MI
Port Huron, MI
Business
City
Marysville, MI
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dte Energy#Progress
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy