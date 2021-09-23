3 bad Steelers contracts that have us shaking our heads

The Pittsburgh Steelers handed out some iffy contracts in recent years. Here are three deals that are hard for fans to get behind. Money was extremely tight for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, but as Kevin Colbert has shown us time and again, there are ways of making up for that. Because of the lowered salary cap due to the pandemic, the team made up for some of this lost money by handing out numerous voidable-year contracts – essentially, pushing unusable money into the future that will count against the cap.