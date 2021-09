Nintendo ended their September 2021 Nintendo Direct by giving us our first look at Bayonetta 3 from Platinum Games. Bayonetta 3 was first announced all the way back in 2017 so the wait for this one has been long. Thankfully, it appears to almost be over as the game will release in 2022 on the Nintendo Switch. Not much else was revealed but you can check out that gameplay below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO