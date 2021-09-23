Kioxia is close to releasing a PCIe 5.0 SSD that can hit 14,000 MB/s

Get incredible speed and durability from the OWC Envoy Pro SX rugged portable SSD. This gadget enhances your workspace with its real-world speeds of up to 2,847 MB/s. Also, it comes in 4 versions: 240 GB, 480 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB. Plus, it’s impressively versatile with its suitability for video, audio, photography, gaming, and data storage/backup. Meanwhile, the OWC Envoy Pro SX’s small form factor means it’s easy to take on the go. What’s more, with drop-proof, waterproof, and dustproof features, you don’t have to worry about it. Furthermore, it stays cool without a fan thanks to the heat-dissipating aluminum housing. And for security, it works with macOS and Windows built-in encryption. Moreover, the LED light keeps you updated about the SSD’s status. Finally, the included Thunderbolt cable is compatible with Thunderbolt and USB4 Macs and PCs.

