CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Kioxia is close to releasing a PCIe 5.0 SSD that can hit 14,000 MB/s

By Adrian Potoroaca
TechSpot
TechSpot
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Something to look forward to: In the era of super-fast and relatively inexpensive PCIe 4.0 SSDs, it's hard to imagine why you'd need a faster storage drive. However, Kioxia is making it anyway—the company is close to releasing a PCIe 5.0 SSD that can deliver speeds of up to 14,000 megabytes per second, which is no small feat.

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Chinese chipmaker is getting close to release a GPU that approximates Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080

Why it matters: China has been quietly developing CPUs and GPUs for years, but as of late, it's been trying to accelerate existing projects without much success. Still, now and then, we hear about another small breakthrough made by a Chinese company. Such is the case of Jingjia Micro, which is getting closer to releasing a graphics card that could have the performance of a GeForce GTX 1080 from yesteryear.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

FireCuda 530 SSD heatsink hard drive offers speeds up to 7,300 MB/s

EK manufacturer of premium liquid cooling computer equipment and systems and Seagate well-known for its hard drive storage solutions have combined forces to create a unique FireCuda 530 SSD capable of offering speeds up to 7,300 MB/s. The FireCuda 530 Heatsink 1 TB is priced at €305 and the 2 TB version is priced at €640. The FireCuda 530 Heatsink 1 TB is readily available for purchase through the EK Webshop, while the 2 TB model will be available shortly.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

Kioxia Introduces PCIe® 4.0 Storage Class Memory SSDs

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2021-- Low latency, high endurance Storage Class Memory (SCM) is coming to KIOXIA NVMe™ SSDs. Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, is now sampling its KIOXIA FL6 Series enterprise NVMe SCM SSDs. Featuring Kioxia’s SCM solution, XL-FLASH, the dual-port and PCIe ® 4.0-compliant KIOXIA FL6 Series SSDs bridge the gap between DRAM and TLC-based drives, making them well-suited to latency-sensitive use cases such as caching layer, tiering and write logging.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#Ssd#Pcie#Mb S#Seagate#Ssd Club#Cfms#Japanese#Bics Flash#Western Digital#Nand
TechRadar

Here's the PS5 SSD to buy to double your storage space for less

If you're a PS5 owner, you've no doubt been struggling with the extremely limited storage in Sony's latest console. Without a PS5 SSD upgrade, each new release requires the difficult decision of which other game to lose in its place when you just want everything to be able to live together happily without the fear of being kicked out.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Kioxia's New XL-NAND SSDs to Compete with Intel's Optane

Kioxia is announcing a new lineup FL6 series of SSDs featuring Kioxia's new high-speed Storage Class Memory (SCM). This new memory system is based on Kioxi's BiCS 3D flash technology with 1 bit per cell SLC XL-Flash, which Kioxia believes will provide cheaper and faster SSDs than Intel's Optane with 3D XPoint can provide.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Fast, big, and cheap: Crucial's 1TB MX500 SSD is on sale for $85

If you’re still rocking a hard drive in your laptop, or if you simply need more storage to stash all your files, today is your day. Newegg is selling the 1TB Crucial MX500 SSD for $85 with the checkout code SS2AZ9A525. The deal is for today only and ends just before midnight on Wednesday evening, Pacific time.
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

Corsair Releases New PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 MP600 PRO XT SSD

Last week, Corsair launched the MP600 PRO XT, their new fourth-generation PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage solution. Corsair Announces The Launch Of Its Brand New MP600 PRO XT PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The new MP600 PRO XT is offered in capacities as large as 4TB, allowing the user...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
IGN

PS5's SSD Expansion Update Arrives Today

Watch Sony's brief video demonstrating how to install an M.2 NVMe SSD in the PS5's SSD expansion slot. If you're keen to expand your PlayStation 5 storage to store and play more games, be sure to confirm that the SSD that you've purchased is a compatible NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.
VIDEO GAMES
SamMobile

Samsung’s 980 PRO SSD will soon get a heatsink upgrade for the PS5

The Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) console got a firmware update that enabled the M.2 SSD expansion slot earlier this week, and the Samsung 980 PRO SSD is without a doubt one of the best choices on the market for PS5 owners looking to expand their storage. There’s but one issue, namely the fact that the 980 PRO doesn’t have a heatsink. Fortunately, Samsung will address this shortcoming before the end of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Sony Releases Aftermarket PS5 SSD Under the Nextorage Brand

Sony has developed a surprisingly powerful aftermarket SSD for the PS5, but it comes through its Nextorage subsidiary. The SSD comes hot on the heels of the official support for third-party SSD upgrades on the PS5, released only two days ago. Multiple companies have already released SSD drop-in upgrade products either adapted or specifically designed for the current-gen crop of consoles, but the Nextorage PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD promises stand-out performance.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

SamMobile Weekly Giveaway: This 1TB Portable SSD can be yours!

In addition to providing you the opportunity to win the best Samsung phones through our SamMobile Weekly Giveaway, we also offer the chance to win some of Samsung’s other unique products. On offer for this week’s giveaway is the incredible 1TB Samsung Portable SSD T5. It provides more storage than...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

PS5 SSD Deals: What's on Sale

It's official: with the latest firmware update, you can now add an SSD to your PS5. But Sony's new console won't take just any SSD you have lying around. Solid-state drives must meet some very specific metrics, or else they won't fit, may overheat, or simply won't work in your PS5. You can check out our full rundown on PS5 SSDs for all the details.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Lexar's pro-level SSD offers reads up to 7400 MB/s, uses graphene heat spreader

Why it matters: If you’re in need of storage space expansion allied with high read/write rates, you might want to check out Lexar’s most recent offering, especially if your machine is a laptop or a small form factor PC. The Professional NM800 drives are thin enough for installation into smaller computers thanks to an innovative heat spreader, and pricing is not too high.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Microsoft Preps Cheap 500GB Expansion SSD for Xbox Series X|S

Just like Sony's PlayStation 5, Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S consoles support SSD upgrades. There is a catch, though: the storage expansion card comes in a proprietary form-factor, so it is only available from one manufacturer and is rather expensive. However, according to a new report, there is a cheaper yet less capacious version incoming: Microsft and Seagate are preparing a new 500GB storage upgrade for the Xbox Series X | S consoles for roughly $150 USD.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Here's the best PS5 SSD with heatsink to buy right now

When Sony first announced the list of requirements that had to be met in order to find a suitable PS5 SSD upgrade, it gave us all a bit of a headache. Why couldn't it be a straightforward process like with the Xbox Series X and its Seagate Storage Expansion Card? But worry no more. A swift solution is to buy a PS5 SSD with heatsink as you'll just need to plug it into your console. Thankfully, we have exactly what you need right here.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

OWC Envoy Pro SX rugged portable SSD offers lightning fast speeds up to 2847 MB/s

Get incredible speed and durability from the OWC Envoy Pro SX rugged portable SSD. This gadget enhances your workspace with its real-world speeds of up to 2,847 MB/s. Also, it comes in 4 versions: 240 GB, 480 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB. Plus, it’s impressively versatile with its suitability for video, audio, photography, gaming, and data storage/backup. Meanwhile, the OWC Envoy Pro SX’s small form factor means it’s easy to take on the go. What’s more, with drop-proof, waterproof, and dustproof features, you don’t have to worry about it. Furthermore, it stays cool without a fan thanks to the heat-dissipating aluminum housing. And for security, it works with macOS and Windows built-in encryption. Moreover, the LED light keeps you updated about the SSD’s status. Finally, the included Thunderbolt cable is compatible with Thunderbolt and USB4 Macs and PCs.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

TechSpot

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy