Lalisa Manbon or also known as Lisa, one of the most famous K-pop idols on the planet, has an astounding 59 million followers on Instagram. She is ¼ of the girl group Blackpink and also the third member to make her debut on September 10, 2021. She is breaking records left and right, she recently broke the pre-order record and according to Soompi, she has surpassed 700,000 sales for her album even before the album was released. Lisa is the lead rapper, sub-vocalist, and main dancer of the group.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO