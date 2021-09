If you drive an electric vehicle but find yourself annoyed at having to stop and 'charge up' then you'll be happy to hear this. I have to be honest, this feels like one step closer to "The Jetsons" era. No cars aren't flying just yet. However, there are currently plans to build the first ever charging road in the United States. And it's being built right here in Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO