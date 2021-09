One of the most charming things about Timemelters, and about the new Timemelters demo that has just hit Steam, is how eager it is to apologise for itself. It apologizes for all the normal stuff you get in a pre-release demo - no key-binding yet, but it's coming, not everything is fully optimised. But then it keeps on apologising. Or explaining itself, in a distinctly apologetic manner, anyway. Listen: it's meant to be tough, you're meant to die a lot and iterate on a plan. You're meant to be a bit overwhelmed, and the final game will lead you in much more carefully. Promise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO