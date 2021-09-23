Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Black Anti-Mask Surgeon General Who Believes Vaccines Aren’t Special
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed a Black, Harvard-educated surgeon general who is anti-mask, anti-vaccine, and against COVID-19 mask mandates. DeSantis introduced Dr. Joseph Ladapo Tuesday, but you may have seen him last year when he and several other doctors held a press conference outside the Supreme Court touting several unproven and debunked theories about COVID-19.www.blackenterprise.com
