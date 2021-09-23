CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

FTC Chair Lina Khan outlines antitrust priorities

By Marguerite Reardon
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan outlined her vision and policy priorities in enforcing antitrust in a memo issued to staff on Wednesday. The memo offers an early glimpse into how Khan plans to lead the five-member agency that's tasked with enforcing consumer protections. The new direction of the FTC under Khan's leadership could have big implications for large tech firms, like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft, which have come under more scrutiny by regulators and lawmakers, who say their power should be reined in. The FTC enforces antitrust law along with the Department of Justice as it seeks to protect consumers against unfair business practices and privacy violations.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
INTERNET
New York Post

FTC accuses Big Tech of using merger ‘loopholes’ to dodge antitrust scrutiny

Big tech companies have snapped up hundreds of smaller tech firms in recent years — and have improperly used “loopholes” to avoid antitrust scrutiny, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Critics say that acquisitions can be used by big tech firms to shut down potential competitors, stifling innovation, hurting users...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Messaging#Antitrust Law#The Department Of Justice#Doj
POLITICO

Washington’s judgment on tech giants already ‘written,’ top Lina Khan aide tells Israeli newspaper

Shaoul Sussman spoke to the publication months before joining the agency as an attorney adviser to new Chair Lina Khan. A top aide to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan has told an Israeli newspaper that he expects Congress to break up Facebook and Google — adding that lawmakers have made it clear that “all of these companies are going to be on the butcher's table.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Wired UK

Microsoft is heading for a new antitrust showdown

In July 2021, the UK government invited startups, businesses, and policymakers to a consultation about the most pressing competition problems in the tech industry, ahead of the launch of its new Digital Market Unit (DMU). One person familiar with the discussions says that something odd was happening behind closed doors. In private discussions entrepreneurs claimed Microsoft was behaving in a way they thought was detrimental to healthy competition; yet none dared to publicly call Microsoft out in the consultation.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Airline antitrust baggage

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Governments that bail out private enterprises create problems for themselves – especially when they try to ensure those companies don’t gouge their customers. Airlines show the problem. On Tuesday the Wall Street Journal here reported the U.S. Justice Department was preparing a lawsuit challenging an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Indy100

Black Google employee stopped by security because they didn’t believe he worked there

A Black associate product manager at Google claimed he was stopped by security as they didn’t believe he was an employee.Earlier this week, Harvard graduate Angel Onuoha said he was riding a bike around a Google campus when someone called security on him.He said two security guards “escorted” him to verify his ID.Writing on Twitter, Onuoha said: “Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on me because they didn’t believe I was an employee. Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge.”Riding my bike around Google’s campus and somebody called security on...
SOCIETY
CNET

Netflix's Tudum event, oldest fossil footprints

Nintendo Switch OLED's best upgrade isn't the screen. China outlaws cryptocurrency and iPhone 13 reviews are out. Roadtrip down California's iconic Pacific Coast Highway. iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs. EC proposes USB-C for all phones, Apple CEO not happy with leaks. This classic Porsche 911...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Facebook refutes reports claiming Instagram is harmful to teens

After internal research surrounding the impact of Instagram on teenagers was made public in a Wall Street Journal report, Facebook has hit back, claiming the report has misunderstood not only the purpose of the report, but the results of the research itself. The Wall Street Journal report in question claimed...
INTERNET
CNET

Facebook investing $50 million to build metaverse

Facebook made strides in both augmented reality and virtual reality with its Facebook Reality Labs. Now the social media platform wants to create virtual spaces and build its own metaverse. Facebook plans to invest $50 million to create a metaverse that it says will be "a set of virtual spaces...
INTERNET
Missouri Independent

Missouri agency ordered to pay almost $200,000 for Sunshine Law violations

More than 10 years ago, a Cole County judge decided that “knowing” violations of the Missouri Sunshine Law by a state agency should be punished by awarding fees to the attorneys who prosecuted the violations. Last week — two judges and two state attorneys general later — Circuit Judge Cotton Walker finally ordered the Missouri […] The post Missouri agency ordered to pay almost $200,000 for Sunshine Law violations appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
CNET

Some states are sending more stimulus money. Here's who is getting payments

Throughout the pandemic, three federal stimulus checks were sent to eligible individuals, and advance monthly child tax credit payments will continue to go out to millions of families through December (up to $300 a month for each child). With the rise in delta variant cases and the end of enhanced unemployment benefits, families continue to face numerous hardships. One petition calling for $2,000 recurring checks to all Americans has collected over 2.89 million signatures.
ECONOMY
Deadline

Facebook Hits Pause On Instagram For Kids, Blasts Scathing WSJ Series Ahead Of Senate Hearing

Instagram is putting a pin in a version of the app aimed at children, its chief Adam Mosseri said today, as the company and parent Facebook are under fire ahead of a hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday. Mosseri told the Today show Monday that Instagram Kids’ planned rollout has been paused as it explores ramped up parental controls. “Parents of kids of all ages are looking for more ways to supervise and control their kids experiences online, and so the idea is that we’re going to bring these parental controls as an optional feature to teens everywhere,” Mosseri told the morning show’s...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy