FTC Chair Lina Khan outlines antitrust priorities

US Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan outlined her vision and policy priorities in enforcing antitrust in a memo issued to staff on Wednesday. The memo offers an early glimpse into how Khan plans to lead the five-member agency that's tasked with enforcing consumer protections. The new direction of the FTC under Khan's leadership could have big implications for large tech firms, like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft, which have come under more scrutiny by regulators and lawmakers, who say their power should be reined in. The FTC enforces antitrust law along with the Department of Justice as it seeks to protect consumers against unfair business practices and privacy violations.