CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Delaware by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Delaware The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Delaware County in central New York * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Water over Main Street has been reported in Andes. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Walton, Delhi, Davenport, Roxbury, Colchester, Meredith, Andes, Stamford, Margaretville, Hobart, Fleischmanns, Bovina Center, Meridale, East Meredith, Arkville, Downsville, Kortright, Hamden, East Delhi and Wolf Hollow. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Andes, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Delaware State
County
Delaware County, NY
State
New York State
City
Roxbury, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Hobart, NY
City
Hamden, NY
City
Downsville, NY
City
East Meredith, NY
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The number of murders in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 and overall violent crime rose for the first time in four years, the FBI said in its annual crime report on Monday, in a surge experts attribute in part to COVID-19 hardships. Murder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#19 23 00
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy