Flood Advisory issued for Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Delaware The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Delaware County in central New York * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Water over Main Street has been reported in Andes. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Walton, Delhi, Davenport, Roxbury, Colchester, Meredith, Andes, Stamford, Margaretville, Hobart, Fleischmanns, Bovina Center, Meridale, East Meredith, Arkville, Downsville, Kortright, Hamden, East Delhi and Wolf Hollow. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.