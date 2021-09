JT of the City Girls has fans speculating that she’s expecting her first child with rapper Lil Uzi. Over the weekend, the rap group hit the stage for a performance that left everyone talking. The clips were posted by The ShadeRoom and the comments lit up with pregnancy accusations. One fan wrote, “JT got a Lil bump or I’m tripping..” and another, “Is it me or does JT look pregnant from the side?”

ELECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO