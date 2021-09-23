Vikings Thursday injury report: Two Minnesota players moved to full

During a recent interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 following the Buc’s Super Bowl Parade. Brady also told the Tampa Bay Times that he believes COVID will be a bigger problem in 2021 than it was in 2020. “You...
Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
Patrick Mahomes recently told PEOPLE that he has been "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling" Patrick Mahomes' support system is there to cheer him on. On Friday, the NFL star's fiancée Brittany Matthews shared photos on her Instagram Story featuring their baby daughter Sterling Skye, 6 months, at the Kansas City Chiefs pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings, which they won 28-25.
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy was forced to change quarterback on Sunday after an injury to Andy Dalton ruled him out for the rest of the contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fortunately, the team still has rookie QB Justin Fields. While Fields did not score a touchdown for the...
Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter heading into the 2021 season. Nagy kept singing that tune even when rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like he had what it took to be an NFL starter. Despite flashing during the preseason, Fields still seems destined for a backup role.
For the time being, things are looking good between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Despite a tumultuous offseason that saw the spat between the quarterback and team go public, followed by rumors of retirement, Rodgers returned to camp and has made it clear he intends to play through the 2021 season.
The Bears have long maintained that they're committed to starting Andy Dalton while Justin Fields develops on the sideline. However, the team still has a plan to use the rookie quarterback, and fans got a glimpse of that on Sunday night. Fields played sparingly in the Bears' 34-14 loss to...
Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
The Atlanta Falcons don't have much depth along their defensive line. That shallow depth will be tested Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's because defensive end Steven Means left with an injury. Means suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter. Tampa Bay scored a touchdown...
(AUDACY) It was a bad start to the 2021 NFL season for the NFC North, seeing as all four teams lost with fairly significant levels of humiliation Sunday. The Packers were absolutely annihilated by the Saints, with Aaron Rodgers putting up perhaps the worst performance of his career. The Lions made it a close game late against the 49ers but were losing 31-10 at the half and were getting heavily outplayed. The Vikings found a way to lose to the Bengals, with their usually potent rushing attack held to just 67 yards while Joe Mixon nearly doubled that total himself. And the Bears watched some Andy Dalton mediocrity turn into a 34-14 blowout at the hands of the Super Bowl-contending Rams.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins provided words of encouragement to running back Dalvin Cook following his fumble in overtime. The Minnesota Vikings fanbase went through all of the emotions on Sunday during the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. After trailing 24-14 at the end of the third quarter, the Vikings came back to tie the game to send the game into overtime. Unfortunately, a controversial fumble by star running back Dalvin Cook helped set the stage for Evan McPherson’s game-winning field goal.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 0