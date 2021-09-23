CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Secondary Market for Rare Whisky Is on Pace to Break Records This Year

By Bryan Hood
Robb Report
 4 days ago
First it was trading cards . Then coins . Now the rare whisky market is experiencing a boom.

We may not have reached October yet, but 2021 is shaping up to be a record year for the single-malt Scotch whisky secondary market, according to a whisky consultancy firm based in the UK (h/t Barron ’s) . If projections hold true, the market is expected to reach $102 million in sales before the December is over, which would easily set a new record.

If sales do reach that mark, it would represent a 30 percent increase over 2019, according to the report by Rare Whisky 101. The secondary market recorded $79.6 million in sales that year. If you’re wondering why the consultancy firm compared 2021 numbers to those from 2019, it’s because the rare whisky market, like so many others trading physical goods, was heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. (Despite numerous disruptions, the rare whisky sold at auction brought in $72.7 million last year, so it wasn’t a complete write-off.)

Based on the first half of 2021, when nearly 85,000 bottles of single-malt Scotch were sold on the secondary market, Rare Whisky 101 projects that 172,500 will be sold by year’s end. That would represent a 20 percent increase over the 143,895 bottles sold in 2019. Additionally, the per bottle price has risen to $586 compared to $536 in 2019 (and $550 in 2020). Basically, whatever metric through which you choose to view the data , rare whisky sales are on the rise.

“In our view, the pandemic has shown us that physical assets, such as whisky, have become ever more popular,” Rare Whisky 101 co-founder Andy Simpson said in a statement to Barron’s . “When combined with a growing global consumer thirst for single malt, which shows no signs of slowing, we see no reason why prices will not continue to rise for the right bottles.”

It’s not just the rare whisky market that’s ascendent right now. As Robb Report reported in March, the American Whiskey market is also experiencing a boom of its own . Primary and secondary prices for whiskeys like George Dickel, Woodford Reserve and WhistlePig have hit new heights since 2020 turned over to 2021.

US News and World Report

Amazon to Start Offering Insurance to UK Businesses -Broker

LONDON (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is to start offering insurance to small and medium-sized UK business customers, the technology giant's first foray into business insurance in the country, broker Superscript said on Monday. Members of Amazon's Business Prime programme will be able to buy cover from Superscript such as contents...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Electric Automaker Polestar Valued At $20 Billion In SPAC Deal

Polestar, the electric vehicle company backed by Volvo of Sweden and Leonardo DiCaprio was valued at $20 billion in a SPAC deal that will take it public. The company, founded in 2017 by Volvo Cars and Chinese automotice group Zhejiang Geely Holding, has two cars, Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, currently on roads in Europe, North America and Asia and plans to launch three new models by 2024. Existing investors include Volvo Car Group, Geely and actor and activist DiCaprio. The company Monday announced plans to merger with a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, Gores Guggenheim, formed by the Gores Group...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Despite DTC Push, Wholesale Might Be More Profitable in the Long Run, Analysts Say

Brands are leaning into their direct-to-consumer businesses. But a new report suggests that doing so might limit profitability in the long run. According a new report from BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel, DTC channels can offer retailers lower profit margins than wholesale channels before taxes and interest. The report points out a possible downside to the current retail industry trend of brands like Nike, Adidas and Crocs nixing partnerships with different wholesalers to focus on key accounts and direct-to-consumer channels. Siegel observed an inverse relationship between DTC penetration and reported revenues in the retail companies surveyed in the report over the...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Mike Amiri Launches New York Flagship Store + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Sept. 27, 2021: Mike Amiri has opened a New York flagship store. The  2,106-sq.-ft. location features Amiri product as well as classic pieces of art and design interspersed within. Inside, there’s a mix of natural and industrial materials, with concrete walls, suspended brushed  stainless-steel rails and solid wood shelving and podiums. The flagship will also stock exclusive, limited-edition products celebrating New York. It is located in New York’s Soho neighborhood at 76 Greene Street and is open...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

These Companies Are Making It Easy to Book a Single Room on a Luxury Charter

The opportunity to reserve a single room on a charter yacht is rare, but there are companies that specialize in the service. “Couples or singles interested in expeditions, rather than a specific yacht, tend to be our clients,” says Tamsin Vaughan, director of yacht expeditions for EYOS, a UK firm that zeroes in on luxury travel to extreme and off-the-grid destinations. “We go places where they wouldn’t charter yachts by themselves.” The 236-foot Nansen Explorer, a seven-stateroom yacht with a bar, lounge and gym, will host an EYOS charter in Antarctica this winter. Kayaking around glaciers and hiking snow-covered slopes are...
ECONOMY
