And just like that, the Jack Eichel saga with the Buffalo Sabres takes another turn for the worse. On Tuesday morning, general manager Kevyn Adams announced that Eichel has been stripped of his ‘C’ and to add insult to injury (literally), he had failed his physical and is unwilling to move forward with what team doctors are saying. The 24-year-old hasn’t suited up in a game since March 7.

