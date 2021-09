How often do you find yourself broadening your horizons?. We all get into our own little groove, living life day in and day out not always seeking to expose ourselves to new people, places, and things. Unfortunately, that's true for most people across the country, not just here in South Jersey. However, it's important to point out that while we might not get it right in terms of celebrating all of the different cultures, ways of life, and people that live here in this region all of the time, New Jersey's one of the most diverse states in the entire country.

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO