Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey). Another almost good enough performance. At least from the Illinois defense. But they say it’s a 60-minute game for a reason. It might be a well-worn cliché, but those last few minutes really do matter. They did for the Illini against Maryland and did again Saturday at Purdue. The result is the same. Another Big Ten loss.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO