Pasagshak River drainage silver salmon bag limit upped for rest of year

For sport fishermen who are growing tired of the endless pinks in Kodiak’s waterways, you’re in luck- now is as good a time as any to catch silvers. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has raised the bag limit for silver salmon on the Pasagshak River drainage, up to two per day through the end of 2021. A drone survey on Wednesday counted over 6,200 Coho salmon in the river, blowing past the escapement goal of 1,200 silvers.