Denver on national TV: Emmys, “America’s Got Talent” and “Ninja Warrior,” but only one winner

By John Wenzel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado contestants and award nominees have been well represented on national TV this month — although only one walked away with their show’s highest honor. Denver’s Bowen Yang is enjoying another hot streak after turning heads in 2019 as one of the few openly gay and Asian-American featured players on “Saturday Night Live.” In July, he made history by becoming one of the first Chinese-Americans — and the first-ever “Saturday Night Live” featured player — to be nominated for an acting Emmy. Show vet Kenan Thompson also grabbed an “SNL” nom, but Yang isn’t yet a full cast member, and his nomination broke the long-running show’s mold.

