Throwback Thursday, Bonus H.D. 118 Edition: Two Republicans Are Vying for San Antonio’s Open Seat And They’re Both Stuck in 2016

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement on the tragic shooting of two Houston police officers Monday:. “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the shooting of two Houston police officers today. My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the brave officer killed in the line of duty. This is a tragic reminder of the many sacrifices made by our law enforcement officers and first responders and their loved ones. I send my wishes for the fastest recovery possible for the officer injured today, and am holding all those affected in my thoughts.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO