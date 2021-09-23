Facebook paid FTC $4.9B more than required to shield Zuckerberg, lawsuit alleges

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Over and over, Facebook has been made aware of the harmful effects of its platform yet done nothing to address them, said The Wall Street Journal in a multipart series called "The Facebook Files." Very often, Facebook's own internal research teams reported on the problems plaguing the 3 billion–user social network, only to either suppress the data or ignore it. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, for instance, keeps downplaying Instagram's effect on mental health, even though Facebook's own research says Instagram makes millions of teen girls "feel worse" about their body image. But there have been times even the man in charge "couldn't steer the platform as he wanted." Zuckerberg — who donated $3 billion toward disease-fighting research in 2016 — announced an ambitious effort in March to promote COVID-19 vaccination. But despite his best intentions, the comments on science-based stories were swarmed by anti-vaccine activists and COVID deniers. The company has been "playing catch-up for months."

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO