CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook paid FTC $4.9B more than required to shield Zuckerberg, lawsuit alleges

By Tim De Chant
Ars Technica
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a newly unsealed lawsuit, Facebook shareholders allege that the company intentionally overpaid a $5 billion Federal Trade Commission fine to protect CEO Mark Zuckerberg from further government scrutiny. "Zuckerberg, Sandberg, and other Facebook directors agreed to authorize a multi-billion settlement with the FTC as an express quid pro quo...

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

The new new Mark Zuckerberg

Good morning! This Monday, Zuck has a new attitude, Meng Wanzhou was released from being detained after three years, and Elon Musk thinks the chip shortage is a "short-term" problem. Also, check out our latest manual, which has stories, interviews and ideas all on a single topic: How to build...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Facebook Hits Pause On Instagram For Kids, Blasts Scathing WSJ Series Ahead Of Senate Hearing

Instagram is putting a pin in a version of the app aimed at children, its chief Adam Mosseri said today, as the company and parent Facebook are under fire ahead of a hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday. Mosseri told the Today show Monday that Instagram Kids’ planned rollout has been paused as it explores ramped up parental controls. “Parents of kids of all ages are looking for more ways to supervise and control their kids experiences online, and so the idea is that we’re going to bring these parental controls as an optional feature to teens everywhere,” Mosseri told the morning show’s...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Jan Koum
Person
Nick Clegg
Person
Zuckerberg
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Sheryl Sandberg
Person
Donald Trump
WLFI.com

TikTok says it now has more than 1 billion monthly active users

TikTok has hit one of the most exclusive milestones in the tech industry. The company said in a blog post Monday that it now has more than 1 billion monthly active users around the world, making it the rare social media application not owned by Facebook or Google to claim an audience of that size.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Westport News

Facebook Pauses Plans for Instagram for Children

Facebook has paused its plans to create an Instagram for children under 13 after the effort drew pushback from dozens of attorneys general. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, said in a blog post on Monday that the company still believes building the version for children “is the right thing to do” but it is “pausing the work” to consult with parents, experts, and policymakers.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Hours#Palantir Technologies#Federal Trade Commission#The Washington Post#Court Of Chancery
The Associated Press

Neo-Nazis are still on Facebook. And they’re making money

BRUSSELS (AP) — It’s the premier martial arts group in Europe for right-wing extremists. German authorities have twice banned their signature tournament. But Kampf der Nibelungen, or Battle of the Nibelungs, still thrives on Facebook, where organizers maintain multiple pages, as well as on Instagram and YouTube, which they use to spread their ideology, draw in recruits and make money through ticket sales and branded merchandise.
INTERNET
The Week

Fighting questions from within at Facebook

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Over and over, Facebook has been made aware of the harmful effects of its platform yet done nothing to address them, said The Wall Street Journal in a multipart series called "The Facebook Files." Very often, Facebook's own internal research teams reported on the problems plaguing the 3 billion–user social network, only to either suppress the data or ignore it. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, for instance, keeps downplaying Instagram's effect on mental health, even though Facebook's own research says Instagram makes millions of teen girls "feel worse" about their body image. But there have been times even the man in charge "couldn't steer the platform as he wanted." Zuckerberg — who donated $3 billion toward disease-fighting research in 2016 — announced an ambitious effort in March to promote COVID-19 vaccination. But despite his best intentions, the comments on science-based stories were swarmed by anti-vaccine activists and COVID deniers. The company has been "playing catch-up for months."
INTERNET
The Guardian

Has Mark Zuckerberg’s total control of Facebook turned into a liability?

For devotees of C-Span, the public-service media network that covers the US Congress, Tuesday was an interesting day. The Senate judiciary subcommittee on competition policy, antitrust and consumer rights held a hearing on the social media companies, which for most purposes meant Google and Facebook. It was intriguing in several ways. For one thing, the senators were exercised, sceptical and sometimes angered by the evasive cant served up by the corporate executives whom they had summoned. More importantly, the perceptible anger was bipartisan (a rare thing in the current Congress). And lastly, some of the most aggressive questioning of the hapless Facebook representative came from Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, who is believed to be PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel’s preferred candidate for president in 2024. And Thiel is a member of Facebook’s board of directors!
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Facebook
morningbrew.com

After Apple’s iOS update, marketers are “blind” to Facebook’s metrics

On Wednesday, some news broke that dropped Facebook’s stock roughly 4%. No, it wasn’t another bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal. Nope, it wasn’t because senators grilled the company’s VP of public policy and privacy this week. It stemmed in part from a blog about its advertising platform, published...
INTERNET
NBC New York

Apple's Power Move to Kneecap Facebook Advertising Is Working

Apple made changes in iOS 14.5 that are creating issues for advertisers who rely on Facebook to sustain their businesses. Facebook expects people to spend less money as a result and some marketers to seek alternatives. Apple competes with Facebook’s messaging apps, and it’s working hard to build a robust...
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Facebook concedes iOS privacy changes are hurting its ad business

In an uncharacteristic bout of frankness, Facebook has conceded that the privacy measures introduced in iOS 14 (and expanded in iOS 15) are impacting its ability to provide advertisers with detailed information about the performance of their campaigns. The social media giant fought intensely against Apple’s plan to introduce App Tracking Transparency (ATT), which by default prohibits apps from sharing information with outside websites.
INTERNET
pymnts

FTC Chair Lina Khan Shapes New View For Antitrust Enforcement

The new direction for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was outlined with five principles in a recent staff memo from Chair Lina Khan that emphasized the oversight of Big Tech mergers and their “structural dominance.”. Recently made public, the memo from Khan outlined a strategy that includes a better assessment...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy