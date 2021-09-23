CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Pelinka says that Lakers will be 100% vaccinated by opening night

By Harrison Faigen
silverscreenandroll.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a ton of headlines about those who are reluctant to the get the jab, NBA players have been overwhelmingly accepting of the COVID-19 vaccine, even though the league is not actually mandating it. Shams Charania of the Athletic reported on Thursday that 90% of the league’s players are considered fully vaccinated, and according to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, the purple and gold are doing even better than that.

