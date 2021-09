Rookie quarterbacks who have gone against the Patriots during Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach have come away with predictably awful results. Belichick is the greatest coach in NFL history and one of the finest defensive minds, so it’s no surprise that when first-year quarterbacks face his array of defensive looks, disaster is the general result. Since 2000, and coming into Week 2 of the 2021 season, the Patriots were 21-6 in games against rookie quarterbacks, and rookie quarterbacks with at least 10 attempts in a game against the Patriots had 514 completions in 850 attempts for 6,013 yards, 26 touchdowns, 46 interceptions, 62 sacks, and a passer rating of 62.5.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO