Indoor mask mandate in Kansas City, Missouri, extended to Oct. 7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, city council approved extending the city's indoor mask mandate until Oct. 7. The measure was approved by an 11-2 vote Thursday. Masks are required in all indoor spaces of public accommodation where six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained. These spaces include, but are not limited to, grocery and retail stores, special events, public transit, and schools.www.kmbc.com
